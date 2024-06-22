Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 4,191 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.46. The company had a trading volume of 779,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,113. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

