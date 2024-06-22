Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 544,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 202,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 261,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. 216,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,207. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

