Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Position Lowered by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,303 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. 461,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

