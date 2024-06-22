Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Avinger has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

