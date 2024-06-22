Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Up 34.9%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 34.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Awilco Drilling Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.
About Awilco Drilling
Awilco Drilling PLC does not have significant operations. It previously engaged in the provision of drilling services to oil and gas companies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
