B. Riley Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $175.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

ACLS opened at $137.68 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,425,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

