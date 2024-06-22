B. Riley Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $3.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

