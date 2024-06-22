Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 11,104 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 236.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT remained flat at $93.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,830,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

