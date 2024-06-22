Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.47 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP remained flat at $23.04 during midday trading on Friday. 408,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,130. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

