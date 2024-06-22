Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SILJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.12.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

