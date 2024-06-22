Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $267,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNUG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. 1,488,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $299.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.