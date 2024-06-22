Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

BSJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 131,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

