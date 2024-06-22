Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

