Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 3,244 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 36,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.