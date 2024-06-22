Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.11. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,559.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 17,048 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,687,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

