Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 24th

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.03. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $137.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 600 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

