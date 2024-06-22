Beldex 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $233.58 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.61 or 0.05433295 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00040120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,336,477 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,956,483 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

