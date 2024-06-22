Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Benchmark Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BMBN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

About Benchmark Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.