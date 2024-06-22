Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Benchmark Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BMBN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
About Benchmark Bankshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Bankshares
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.