Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $439,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,463.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,247. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,378.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,280.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

