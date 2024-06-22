Bennett Selby Investments LP Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.18. 15,569,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.