Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $436.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $287.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.43. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

