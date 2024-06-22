Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 13,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

