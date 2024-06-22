Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,266.81 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $64,255.26 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,266.81 billion and $15.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.83 or 0.00611361 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00043232 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00070418 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,715,284 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
