Bitcoin Price Tops $64,226.48 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,266.24 billion and approximately $10.54 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $64,226.48 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.93 or 0.00613345 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00042803 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00072573 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,715,296 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
