BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

