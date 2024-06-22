BNB Price Reaches $585.66 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $585.66 or 0.00911418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.42 billion and $1.42 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,565,985 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,566,014.15682533. The last known price of BNB is 583.98227918 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,622,661,542.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

