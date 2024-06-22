BNB Price Reaches $585.66 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $585.66 or 0.00911418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.42 billion and $1.42 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,565,985 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,566,014.15682533. The last known price of BNB is 583.98227918 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,622,661,542.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.