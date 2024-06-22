Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 6.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,955,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $17.02 on Friday, hitting $3,989.10. 498,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,705.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,597.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,605.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,004.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

