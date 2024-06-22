Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of BSX opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $77.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

