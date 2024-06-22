Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $28.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 550,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

