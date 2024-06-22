Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.70. 76,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,254. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.