Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.13. 5,652,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

