Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Shares Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAGGet Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

