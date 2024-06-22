Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

