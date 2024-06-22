Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Target Price at $62.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,738. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX opened at $45.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

