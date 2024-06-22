Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $54.83

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.00 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 25.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $13,930,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.