Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $2,012.40

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,098.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,483.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,425.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,091.12. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $301.08 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $62,977,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

