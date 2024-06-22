Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $42.25

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on OTEX. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of OTEX stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 159.68%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
