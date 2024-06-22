Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $42.25

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTEX. CIBC reduced their price target on Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text Stock Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 18,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Open Text by 19.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,593,000 after purchasing an additional 471,825 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 146.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 132,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 868,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,743,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 159.68%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

