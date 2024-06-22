Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$35.80

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.80.

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark lowered Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,534. 45.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POU stock opened at C$30.03 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.49.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

See Also

