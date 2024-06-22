Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 5.7% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 776,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 364,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,297,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,722. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.11.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

