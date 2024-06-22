Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

BRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.02. 1,921,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,633. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.