BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.38

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.38 and traded as low as C$84.89. BRP shares last traded at C$87.14, with a volume of 290,334 shares trading hands.

DOO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.42.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

