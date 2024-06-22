BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $9.69 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
