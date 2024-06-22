BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CFG stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

