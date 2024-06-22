BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.36 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

