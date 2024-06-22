BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after buying an additional 147,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,598,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

