BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $619,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

CMG opened at $3,210.49 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,463.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,747.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

