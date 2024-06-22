BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $835,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $141.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

