BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.