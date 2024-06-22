BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes $575,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mueller Industries by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 100,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

