BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,979,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 275,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

AMT opened at $194.85 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

